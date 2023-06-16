Menu

Politics

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke to hold press conference about policing transition

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 12:50 pm
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke will be holding a media availability at 11 a.m. Friday. View image in full screen
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke will be holding a media availability at 11 a.m. Friday. Surrey RCMP / The Canadian Press
There is still no word on the future of policing in Surrey despite a council meeting behind closed doors on Thursday.

The in-camera meeting lasted two hours.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke will be holding a media availability at 11 a.m. Friday. That will be live-streamed above.

It is unclear at this time if Locke will be announcing that a decision has finally been made.

Click to play video: 'Surrey council silent on policing plan'
Surrey council silent on policing plan

The saga of Surrey’s beleaguered police transition has been going on for months after Locke, who holds a majority on council and was elected on a promise to scrap the Surrey Police Service (SPS), said she intended to return to the RCMP as the city’s police force.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite recent efforts to halt it, the transition to the SPS had been underway for months before Locke’s majority was elected, with more than 400 officers and support staff on the payroll.

Trending Now

The SPS’s plan to eventually hire 734 officers is estimated to cost about $30 million more annually than Surrey’s contract with the RCMP, but severance costs for SPS officers if the force was disbanded would now cost about $72 million.

The RCMP currently has about 1,500 job vacancies throughout B.C.

Click to play video: 'Farnworth expresses concern about Surrey council’s communication'
Farnworth expresses concern about Surrey council’s communication

More to come.

SurreySurrey RCMPMike FarnworthSurrey Police ServiceBrenda Lockepolice transitionSurrey policing transitionSPS transitionSurrey transition
