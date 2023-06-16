Menu

Canada

High-risk offender from Ontario relocating to rural Nova Scotia, police say

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 12:21 pm
Michael Russell has completed a sentence for sexual interference and plans to relocate to Scotsburn, Pictou County. View image in full screen
Michael Russell has completed a sentence for sexual interference and plans to relocate to Scotsburn, Pictou County. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia are advising the public that a high-risk offender from Ontario is relocating to Pictou County.

In a release, the RCMP said 43-year-old Michael Russell was convicted of sexual interference in 2020 and was sentenced to serve more than three years in a federal institution.

The release said he was scheduled to be released from prison Friday and plans to reside in the Scotsburn area of Pictou County.

“Russell is bound by a Prohibition Order that prevents him from attending daycares, school grounds, playgrounds, community centres, public parks and public swimming areas,” it said.

“He is also not permitted to contact or communicate with anyone under the age of 16 years, unless he does so under the supervision of an appropriate person.”

The release said the Pictou County RCMP has applied for a peace bond under sections 810.1 and 810.2 of the Criminal Code, which addresses sureties to keep the peace.

If the application is granted, Russell would be subject to addition conditions “so that he can be appropriately monitored in the community by our officers.”

Russell is described as being 5’11 and 225 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

“This information is provided to alert members of the public of Russell’s presence in our community,” the release noted. “The RCMP is warning that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against Russell will not be tolerated.”

