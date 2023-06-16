Menu

Crime

Evidence of attempted break-in but nothing stolen from Guelph home: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 16, 2023 2:21 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
The Guelph Police Service is investigating an attempted break and enter in a residential neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a home near Grange Road and Watson Parkway North at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they found a hole cut in a backyard chain link fence and a garden shed with the latch cut off.

They say there was evidence that attempts were made to open a rear sliding door at the back of the house and the front door.

Trending Now

Investigators say there were no items stolen from the property.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7286 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

