Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada to add 15 Leopard tanks, 130 troops to NATO battlegroup in Latvia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Anand announces additional military deployment to Latvia, includes 15 tanks, 130 Canadian personnel'
Anand announces additional military deployment to Latvia, includes 15 tanks, 130 Canadian personnel
WATCH: Anand announces additional military deployment to Latvia, includes 15 tanks, 130 Canadian personnel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks and 130 personnel to a NATO force in Latvia by next year.

Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement from Brussels, where she is meeting with defence ministers from countries that support Ukraine’s efforts to fight Russia’s invasion.

Canada already leads a 10-country NATO battlegroup in Latvia and negotiations are underway to grow that force to a battle-ready brigade.

Click to play video: 'Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian troops on Latvian soil: Anand'
Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian troops on Latvian soil: Anand

The 15 tanks and 50 support vehicles will come from New Brunswick and Alberta.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It’s expected that the vehicles will arrive in Latvia by the fall, with the full group of personnel in place by next spring.

Anand says her counterparts at NATO are enthusiastic about the idea of Ukraine joining the military alliance when the time is right.

More on Canada
NATOLatviaOperation ReassuranceLatvia NATOLatvia Canadacanada leopard tankslatvia canada brigadelatvia canada natonato latvia
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content