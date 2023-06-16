Nova Scotia appoints new provincial judge amid backlog of court cases

Send this page to someone via email

A new judge has been added to Nova Scotia’s provincial court, filling one of the two remaining vacancies on the bench.

In a release from the province on Friday, it was announced that Angela Caseley, a federal Crown attorney from Bedford, was appointed to the position with her tenure effective immediately.

“Ms. Caseley is an experienced and well-respected lawyer,” said Nova Scotia’s Attorney General and Justice Minister Brad Johns.

“Nova Scotians are fortunate to have someone of her calibre presiding over provincial court matters. She is a person of integrity, good character and has made important contributions to the practice of law.”

This announcement comes amid a backlog of criminal court cases in the province and an ongoing shortage of appointees, as judges are retiring at nearly the same rate as new ones are being hired.

During a State of the Nova Scotia Courts address last month, Pamela Williams, the chief judge of the provincial court, called the backlog “significant.”

This week, a Nova Scotia man accused of sexual offences against two children had his charges stayed due to excessive delays in proceedings, as a verdict was never handed down following the original judge taking a leave of absence shortly after the trial concluded in October 2021.

When fully staffed, there are 28 provincial court judges, but there still remains one vacancy, in addition to the judge who remains on long-term leave.

After graduating from Dalhousie Law School, Caseley began her legal career as a defence lawyer in British Columbia before returning to her home province in 1999. She joined the Public Prosecution of Canada in 2000.

“During her career, (she) focused on organized crime, proceeds of crime, establishment of alternative courts, and administration of the agent supervision program. She was a senior counsel and team lead and chaired the equity, diversity and inclusion committee.” the release from the province continued.

The provincial court oversees “the most indictable and summary offence charges under the Criminal Code.”

The province said that the government selects a new judge for the provincial court bench from a list of candidates who are recommended by an independent advisory committee.

“Appointments to the bench are based on merit and professional excellence,” the province said, adding that gender, commitment to public service, and geographical representation are some of the several additional factors considered in the process.

With the appointment of Caseley, there are now 18 female and nine male judges sitting full-time on the provincial court.