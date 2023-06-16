Menu

Traffic

Saskatoon Circle Drive resumes traffic flow by 33rd Street

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 9:17 am
A water main break had shut down northbound lanes in Saskatoon since Monday night. View image in full screen
A water main break had shut down northbound lanes in Saskatoon since Monday night. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Repairs on a water main break just north of 33rd Street along Circle Drive in Saskatoon wrapped up Friday morning.

The city said the northbound lanes opened up just prior to 6 a.m.

The city said the repairs were prolonged due to further breaks during the repair process.

“Unfortunately, subsequent breaks do occasionally occur after initial repairs are completed as some portions of the pipes date back as far as 1962,” read a city release.

Crews repaired the pipe and replaced a valve Wednesday night and paving crews started restoring the road Thursday afternoon.

Saskatoon NewsConstructionRoadCircle DriveWater MainRepairs33rd Street
