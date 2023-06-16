Saskatoon Circle Drive resumes traffic flow by 33rd Street

Send this page to someone via email

Repairs on a water main break just north of 33rd Street along Circle Drive in Saskatoon wrapped up Friday morning.

The city said the northbound lanes opened up just prior to 6 a.m.

The city said the repairs were prolonged due to further breaks during the repair process.

“Unfortunately, subsequent breaks do occasionally occur after initial repairs are completed as some portions of the pipes date back as far as 1962,” read a city release.

Crews repaired the pipe and replaced a valve Wednesday night and paving crews started restoring the road Thursday afternoon.