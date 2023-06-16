Police seek missing Guelph teen

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are looking for a teenager who has been missing for nearly two months.

Jessica, 17, was reported missing on April 26 and police said they have been unable to find her.

Authorities have only identified the teen by her first name; no last name was provided.

She is around five feet three inches, 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

View image in full screen Guelph police

She was last seen wearing a black short sleeve hoodie and black leggings. Also, she has been seen at the intersections of Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue and London and Edinburgh Roads.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.