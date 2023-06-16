Paranormal investigator launches ‘Ghost Revelations’ tour in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

There is a road in Port Perry, Ont., where, so the story goes, once the sun goes down, the spirits come out.

Aptly known as “Ghost Road,” the lonely gravel stretch is the perfect setting for our meeting with Cameron Bagg, a haunt scene investigator.

“Ghost Road is one of these weird places. Anything is possible,” said Bagg as we walked along the trail one evening.

“The legend goes, there was a young man riding his motorcycle through the field and down the road. It went out of control, he hit a rock and was thrown and decapitated himself on the fence behind it,” he said.

“Now apparently you see the ghost light coming down through the bushes, or you spot the head or taillight and that is the legend of ghost road.”

Bagg’s fascination with the paranormal began some 35 years ago, after having his own experience.

Now he wants to share his findings with others during his upcoming Ghost Revelations Tour: he plans to travel Ontario (and eventually maybe the country) with the data, accounts and photo evidence he has collected over the past three decades.

“I have amassed a large collection of ghosts, spirits, thought forms, spirit photography,” he said.

“I thought, ‘Why am I sitting here with all of this? I am going to go on tour.'”

As we chatted about sharing his passion with others, our walk down Ghost Road continued. All the while, Bagg snapped photos on an older point-and-shoot digital camera.

“Hopefully we get a full apparition, but usually you get a paranormal orb of energy. It is kind of like a WinZip file of a ghost or spirit,” Bagg said.

“Then you can blow up the photos and what you want to look for are facial features.”

He added that if he doesn’t see anything unusual, he writes off the odd photo effects as bug or moisture interference.

As the night wears on, I do think I spot a light in the distance — but as we got a bit closer, I realized I had forgotten to turn off our car’s interior light. Oops.

So while we didn’t catch anything paranormal on video during our outing, it was still a spooky stroll. Bagg said he is hoping his tour will encourage others to get evidence of their own.

“You don’t have to believe me. Grab a camera and go out and see if you can find something for yourself,” he said.

“People are really hesitant to talk about the paranormal, but I have found the more you talk about it, the more people share their stories, it doesn’t seem so strange.”

The Ghost Revelations Tour kicks off Saturday, June 24, at the Peterborough Public Library. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.