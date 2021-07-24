Gone ghost hunting: Meet some Canadians who seek out the ‘dead’

John Moore was eight years old the first time he saw a ghost.

Born into an East Coast family of undertakers, he spent more time in a funeral home than the average child — or any child, for that matter.

One day, as his dad was cleaning up after a long shift of showcasing coffins, Moore did what most bored kids tend to do and wandered off. As Moore made his way into the basement, he was met with an unexpected surprise: an older gentleman was standing there.

The man smiled and waved so Moore struck up a conversation, thinking maybe it was somebody who had gotten lost. Overhearing the chatter, his dad checked in and asked who Moore had been talking to. He explained that a man was downstairs.

When his father went to show the lost guest to the exit, “there was nobody there,” Moore told Global News in an interview.

“A few years later, we were sitting, looking at old photos with my grandmother. And one of the pictures she pulled out was the gentleman I saw,” Moore said.

“I told her, ‘That’s the guy I saw in the basement!’ That’s when she told me, ‘That was my great-grandfather.'”

From that moment on, Moore was hooked on finding ghosts. He went on his first ghost hunt as a teenager, tucking a tape recorder and a flashlight into his kit and scouring the local cemetery for spirits.

As he grew over the years, so did the tools in his kit. Moore now has a full arsenal of ghost-hunting gadgets, from environmental sensors to a laser audio system he said is “based on KGB technology from the ’60s.”

Today, Moore and his team, Ottawa Paranormal Research and Investigations (OPRI), help others search for the root causes of supposed otherworldly events that plague their homes and businesses — a practice known as “ghost hunting.”

Moore says he’s seen lots of things that he can’t explain — and Global News can’t verify — but he’s also done some tangible good deeds for living, breathing people in need.

The lure of the paranormal

Unexplained experiences can stick in our minds long after the fact. Most of us only recall these experiences for some late-night storytelling around the campfire, but for others, these encounters can trigger a never-ending quest for answers.

This is a very human reaction, according to Chris French, the head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit at Goldsmiths, University of London.

“One of the main motivating factors behind many paranormal beliefs — and particularly things that relate to life after death, which obviously includes ghosts — is the fact that for most of us, the idea of our own mortality is not something that we find particularly pleasant,” French said.

“I think we’re very strongly motivated to believe in life after death. And although ghosts are generally seen as being a negative manifestation of some form of life after death, they still fit within that general area of evidence for survival post-mortem.”

French explained that our standards for evidence are sometimes lower when it comes to belief in ghosts, because the idea is tied up in our own mortality.

Couple that with the pre-existing assumption that the abandoned hospital or old jail you’re about to walk into is known to be haunted, and you’ve got a tried-and-true recipe for a ghost sighting.

When people enter a so-called haunted location, they’re entering into the mindset that they might experience something unusual or paranormal. This effectively primes them to interpret things happening around them as falling into those categories, according to Benjamin Radford, a lifelong skeptic who has written, co-authored or contributed to over 20 books aimed at debunking or demystifying the paranormal.

“If you’re at a location, any location, especially outside your own home for hours and hours and overnight, sooner or later, you’re going to hear something, you’re going to see something odd,” Radford said. “If you interpret that as a ghost, then you’re going to run with it.”

Radford has conducted science-based ghost hunts of his own in an effort to definitively prove whether ghosts do — or don’t — exist. He said that while he’s had some experiences he can’t explain, it doesn’t mean the next assumption should be that it’s a ghost.

“I’ve done investigations. Even me, at 3 a.m., when it’s cold and dark, I get the chills. But the difference is that I try and look for alternative explanations,” Radford said. “So instead of just saying, ‘Oh, that weird sound must be a ghost,’ or ‘That strange light must be something supernatural,’ I try and rule out the natural explanations first, and in almost all cases that I’ve encountered, I’m able to do that.”

For example, most glowing orbs captured on camera are simply tricks of the light when dust happens to blow past the lens, Radford said.

Radford has also examined electronic voice phenomena (EVP), which are commonly used as evidence in ghost-hunting investigations. EVPs typically involve recording hours of audio and then cranking up the sound to listen for strange noises. Radford said EVPs are not good evidence, because anyone can find a strange noise if they listen long enough.

“It’s easy for a layperson to just record, record, record and then comb through it. And eventually, they’ll find some sound or murmur or something they think is odd,” Radford said. “But just because they think it’s odd doesn’t mean it’s a ghost.”

Radford said he completely supports ghost hunters, but he wants to see them bring good, solid science into the mix.

“My goal is not to discourage people from investigating ghosts, because I do that. It’s cool. It’s fun. I’m just saying, if you’re going to do it, do it right. Bring good science to it, bring critical thinking to it, and try and actually prove that this is going on,” Radford said.

“Otherwise, you’re just hanging out with your buddies in the dark, which is fine. But that’s not a ghost investigation.”