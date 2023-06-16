Guelph man has life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash near Acton

Wellington OPP say a two-vehicle collision at Halton-Erin Townline has sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPP and emergency services responded to the collision around 5 p.m. on Thursday on Wellington Road 125.
Police said a car travelling northbound was struck by another passenger vehicle going westbound.
An 80-year-old from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone who saw the two vehicles before the collision, saw the crash, or has dashcam footage, is encouraged to call Wellington OPP.
