Crime

Guelph man has life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash near Acton

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 16, 2023 7:39 am
opp View image in full screen
An 80-year-old man from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre after a serious two-vehicle collision at Halton-Erin Townline on Thursday afternoon. OPP
Wellington OPP say a two-vehicle collision at Halton-Erin Townline has sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP and emergency services responded to the collision around 5 p.m. on Thursday on Wellington Road 125.

Police said a car travelling northbound was struck by another passenger vehicle going westbound.

An 80-year-old from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre.

Trending Now

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone who saw the two vehicles before the collision, saw the crash, or has dashcam footage, is encouraged to call Wellington OPP.

Sponsored content