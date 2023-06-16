Guelph man has life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash near Acton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington OPP say a two-vehicle collision at Halton-Erin Townline has sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP and emergency services responded to the collision around 5 p.m. on Thursday on Wellington Road 125.

Police said a car travelling northbound was struck by another passenger vehicle going westbound.

An 80-year-old from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone who saw the two vehicles before the collision, saw the crash, or has dashcam footage, is encouraged to call Wellington OPP.