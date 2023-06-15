Menu

Entertainment

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in movie theatre to close after 2024 season

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:10 pm
Langley's Twilight Drive-In says it will close at the end of the 2024 season.
Langley's Twilight Drive-In says it will close at the end of the 2024 season. Twilight Drive-In
Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in movie theatre says it will be shutting down after the 2024 season.

In a Facebook post, Langley’s Twilight Drive-In made the announcement “with a heavy heart.”

“Due to a 260% increase in property taxes over the last 3 years, and with 72% this year alone, our landlord has informed us that they will not be renewing our lease,” management for the iconic open-air theatre wrote.

The Twilight Drive-In opened in 2005, two years after the family that owns it shut down operations at Surrey’s Hillcrest Drive-In.

The facility, which can hold 100 cars, made headlines early in the pandemic amid a dispute with public health officials about how many vehicles were allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

In the Facebook message, management said they wanted to give drive-in fans “lots of notice” of the coming closure to ensure everyone can take in the drive-in experience as much as possible over the next two summers.

“We hope that you will spread the word about the only drive-in movie theatre, so that those who have never experienced a drive-in, may do so before the opportunity is gone forever,” the post states.

“We want to thank everyone for the tremendous support over the past 18 years, and we hope that we will see you at the drive-in to make some more terrific memories before we drive off into the sunset.”

