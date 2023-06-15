Winnipeg Blue Bombers Jackson Jeffcoat out with injury

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat for more than just their week two matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

When the Bombers 45-man roster was released on Thursday, Jeffcoat was placed on the six-game injured list. He suffered a calf injury early in their season opening win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Rookie Celestin Haba gets a big opportunity as he’s slated to start in his place at defensive end. It’ll be his first career CFL start barely two weeks after coming north of the border. Haba had one sack and four defensive tackles after replacing an injured Jeffcoat in their first game.

The loss of Jeffcoat is the only change on the Bombers 45-man roster as newcomer Miles Fox comes in to make his blue and gold debut after just signing on Monday.

Fullback Mike Miller was also put on the six-game injured list with a shoulder injury after missing the opener.

The Riders have their own injury problems as starting quarterback Trevor Harris has been listed as a game-time decision with a hip problem, but the team is hopeful he feels better in the morning and is still able to play.

Riders receiver Derel Walker will miss the contest.

The Bombers have dominated the Riders in recent times, winning their last seven straight meetings going back to the 2019 season, including three wins in a row in Regina.

Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 8:00 pm Manitoba time at Mosaic Stadium.