Dundas Place in London, Ont. offering plenty of activities this summer

The city of London, Ont., unveiled the jam-packed list of events at Dundas Place this summer, including new monthly cultural events.

Starting this week until mid-September, Londoners can attend weekly events such as Street Salsa Fridays, Sunday Jazz in Market Lane and games in Market Lane.

New this year are Summer Saturdays on Dundas Place, a monthly series that will have a different theme and community partner. Each event will feature various activities for attendees, such as vendors, live music, dance lessons and circus performances.

“Festivals and events provide the best opportunities to experience the vibrancy of Dundas Place,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “You can expect to see the return of some community favourites, as well as some exciting new events on Dundas Place this summer.”

The first Summer Saturday on Dundas Place will be the South Asian Cultural Festival on July 15. On Aug. 12, the Latin Community Festival will take place and Doors Open London is on Sept. 16.

Regular weekly events include Street Salsa Fridays on Dundas Street between Richmond and Clarence Street from 7:30 to 10:15 p.m., Saturday Night London Arts Live on Dundas between Clarence and Wellington Street from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday Jazz in Market Lane between Dundas Place and the Covent Garden Market from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will also be a Core Area Walking Group on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m., starting at 179 Dundas Street.

“Our core area ambassadors will take you through Downtown, Midtown and Old East Village and share information about their favourite hidden gems, upcoming events and historical points of interest in the Core,” said Ryan Craven, manager of core area programs.

Along with regular weekly events, the city also offers one-off special events a few times each month.

In June, Vintage on the Block will be returning on June 24, and the Night Market London will be on June 30. July will feature events such as Canada Day and the Summah Sizzle Block Party from the 21st to 23rd.

A full list of events coming to Dundas Place this summer can be found at www.london.ca/DundasPlace.