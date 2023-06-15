May was busiest month in history for 911 calls in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The organization that operates 911 calls in B.C. is sounding the alarm that more people are calling emergency services than ever before.

E-Comm said it has seen a 21-per cent rise in 911 calls in the first five months of 2023, compared to the year prior.

May was the single busiest month in E-Comm’s history with more than 240,000 911 calls made.

Compare that to the previous year, a 39-per cent difference with around 172,000 calls in May 2022.

The emergency call service attributes the sharp rise to extreme heat, wildfires and the return of pre-pandemic activities such as tourism, social gatherings and events.

“We have never seen 911 call volumes this high,” said Oliver Grüter-Andrew, E-Comm’s president and CEO.

“Despite increasing demands for emergency services, we have continued to meet our service level targets for emergency response this year, thanks to the heroic efforts of our staff who work tirelessly around the clock to keep our communities safe.

E-Comm said it is expecting an “exceptionally” busy summer and is urging all British Columbians to help protect the system.

E-Comm offered three tips to protect its services:

Only call 911 when immediate emergency assistance is required from police, fire, or ambulance. Visit ecomm911.ca for specific examples of when to call. Know your location in case you need to call 911. An exact address is always best, but your city, cross streets, and major landmarks will also help us find you faster. Carry your phone carefully to prevent pocket dials to 911, and know your phone’s safety functions – many phones have automatic 911 call-dial features including “fall detection” and Emergency SOS that result in false calls. If you do call us by accident, do not hang up. Please stay on the line so we can ensure you are safe.

Back in March, the B.C. government announced it has allocated $150 million in funds to invest in the provincial emergency communications system.

“When people experience a life-threatening emergency, they need to know they can count on an accessible and reliable 911 system,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C. Solicitor General and Minister of Public Safety.

“Next Generation 911’s advanced technology will help ensure safer and coordinated emergency responses. Our $150-million investment will support local governments through a transition to Next Generation 911.”

Next Generation 911 will give people the choice to contact 911 through new options such as texting and caller location features, according to the province.

E-Comm is leading the implementation of the new system in B.C. municipalities.

Pending approval by the legislative assembly, the $150 million will help “offset local governments’ costs for the transition,” the government said in a press release.

The investment will be split into two parts, with $90 million going to E-Comm for technological updates and $60 million going to the Union of BC Municipalities to defray staffing, training and quality assurance costs.

In 2022, the union that represents E-Comm staff was publicly vocal about being “critically understaffed.”

Emergency Communications Professionals of BC (CUPE 8911) said dispatchers were working “forced overtime” and going long stretches without breaks in an “unsustainable” environment.

CUPE 8911 president Donald Grant said the one-time $150-million investment will now allow for more staff to be hired and will work to address 911 wait times that have been a significant issue in the recent past.

“We’re very pleased that B.C.’s Budget 2023 included an investment into Next Generation 911,” he said.

“Municipalities are primarily in charge of the 911 services. They initially were having to fund both this technological upgrade and increase staffing levels.

“What this funding means is that municipalities are now freed up to focus on staffing challenges.”