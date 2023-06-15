Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Highway 8 in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 8, in the RM of St. Andrews on Thursday morning.

Selkirk RCMP responded to the collision on June 15 at 11:40 a.m. They said that a 73-year-old male from Stonewall was driving on the opposite direction in the northbound lane, before jcolliding with another vehicle. The other driver was a 66-year-old male from the RM of Gimli.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are continuing to investigate.