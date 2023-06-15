Calgary police ask public for help identifying arson suspects in May 11 fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men believed to have been involved in starting a vehicle fire on May 11 in northeast Calgary.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, three men were captured on security footage, parking a 2015 black Jeep Cherokee in an alley in the 500 block of 10 Avenue N.E. and lighting it on fire.

The footage shows the suspects running from the scene. They ran east in the alley, north on 5 Street N.E. and then east on 10 Avenue N.E.

The Calgary Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the fire caused significant damage to the car and fence.

Police said the Jeep was stolen three days earlier from a property in the 2400 block of 28 Avenue S.W. They pulled images of the suspects after reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Police describe the first suspect as a slim man in his 20s wearing a black pants, hoodie and light-coloured shoes.

The second suspect is described as another man in his 20s with a medium build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a black and white hoodie, light-coloured pants and white shoes.

Third suspect is a slim man in his 20s wearing a black hoodie, black pants and light-coloured shoes.

View image in full screen Three suspects police believe were involved in starting a vehicle fire on May 11 in northeast Calgary. Supplied by Calgary police

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the suspects are asked to contact police at (403) 266 1234 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.