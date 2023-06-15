Menu

Fire

Tumbler Ridge evacuation order rescinded, alert remains

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Province doubles down on wildfire warning'
B.C. wildfires: Province doubles down on wildfire warning
The B.C. government says while the rain and cooler weather of the past few days have helped with the ongoing wildfire fights, it is not enough to lower the overall fire danger province-wide. Richard Zussman reports.
Residents of the community of Tumbler Ridge will soon be back in their homes as the evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert.

Tumbler Ridge has roughly 2,400 community members who have been evacuated due to the out-of-control West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.

The alert remains in place for the area identified in yellow on the map below.

Tumbler Ridge alert View image in full screen
The area in yellow remains under an evacuation alert. District of Tumbler Ridge

According to the District of Tumbler Ridge, the alert will remain in place indefinitely and residents are urged to stay prepared in case another order is issued.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 52 N (Heritage Highway) from Dawson Creek is considered safe and reopened and Highway 52 E is open from Kelly Lake to Tumbler Ridge.

The Bear Hole Lake area restriction order is still in effect in the South Peace fire complex area.

The nearby West Kiskatinaw River is an estimated 25,095 hectares and is still burning out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service reports that Wednesday’s rainfall is expected to reduce fire behaviour over the next couple of days.

Ground crews continue to work on the west flank along Bearhole Lake Road and the West Kiskatinaw Forest Service Road.

Two crews also remain on each side of Highway 52, conducting direct attacks and mop-ups.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents displaced by massive fire'
Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents displaced by massive fire
