Winnipeg cabbie attacked Wednesday night, police say

A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering Thursday after being assaulted, police said.
Winnipeg police said they were called to the 600 block of Henderson Highway around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man, who was rushed to hospital and is now in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and the major crimes unit continues to investigate.
