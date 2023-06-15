Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cabbie attacked Wednesday night, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 12:11 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering Thursday after being assaulted, police said.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the 600 block of Henderson Highway around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man, who was rushed to hospital and is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Click to play video: '‘Unprovoked’ Olive Garden stabbing happened quickly, nothing anyone could do to predict attack: Winnipeg police'
‘Unprovoked’ Olive Garden stabbing happened quickly, nothing anyone could do to predict attack: Winnipeg police

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
Winnipeg policeAssaultWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegCab driver attackeddriver assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content