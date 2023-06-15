Girl sexually assaulted inside Halifax-area Walmart, suspect sought: police

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating after a girl was sexually assaulted in a Walmart store last week.
In a release, police said officers received a report about a sexual assault that happened around 4:25 p.m. on June 10 at the Walmart located at 220 Chain Lake Drive.
“While inside the store, a man touched a female youth who was not known to him in a sexual manner,” the release said. “He then fled the store.”
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s and 40s, about six feet tall with a medium build. He had a scruffy beard and was wearing a ball cap, dark pants and a grey T-shirt/hoodie.
Police said they are not releasing further details out of respect for the victim.
“We encourage anyone who is the victim of a sexual assault to contact police,” the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.
- Record amount of methamphetamine found in canola oil jugs bound from B.C. to Australia
- Tsuut’ina police anticipating more victims to come forward in Nathan Chasing Horse case
- Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury in chokehold death of Jordan Neely
- Mother reacts after man’s child molestation charges dropped after excessive delays
Comments