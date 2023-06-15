Police nab third teen in 2022 downtown assault video probe

Guelph police say they’ve caught a third person in connection with an assault captured on video.
Last October, a 63-year-old man was sleeping in his motorized scooter outside of a parkade downtown when three teenagers allegedly punched and kicked him repeatedly.
Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries.
Investigators said the video of the attack was widely shared on social media.
Police said they arrested two boys from Guelph, aged 15 and 16 at the time, shortly after the incident.
Then on Wednesday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy.
All three individuals have been charged with assault.
