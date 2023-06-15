Body of 40-year-old man found on Orillia woods, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in the City of Orillia.

Orillia OPP, the Simcoe County Paramedic Service and City of Orillia Fire found an “unresponsive” man in a wooded area on West Street South on Thursday at around 8 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say they are continuing the investigation with the help of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old male.

The cause of death is to be determined during a postmortem, but investigators say they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.