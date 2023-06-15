Police seek 5 suspects accused of $100K in damage at Hamilton Catholic school

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they are seeking five suspects who they say smashed windows and display cases during a March rampage through a Hamilton-area Catholic high school.

Investigators say some $100,000 in damage was sustained inside Bishop Tonnos School near Panabaker Drive and Garner Road West in Ancaster during an incident around 10 p.m. on March 31.

Do you have information on the Break and Enter to Bishop Tonnos @HWCDSB?

Can you identify these suspects? Please contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge 905-546-2991 with any info.#HamOnt READ MORE:https://t.co/9IVEkXfq6j — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 15, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

All of the unknown suspects, caught on surveillance video, covered their faces during the occurrence.

Two of the five were seen operating a dark-coloured BMW in the area, believed to be a 5 Series vehicle likely made between 2017 and 2023.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.