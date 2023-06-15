Menu

Crime

Police seek 5 suspects accused of $100K in damage at Hamilton Catholic school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 9:12 am
Hamilton Police have release images of five suspect they believe were responsible for a ramage that saw windows and display cases smashed at Bishop Tonnos Secondary on March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police have release images of five suspect they believe were responsible for a ramage that saw windows and display cases smashed at Bishop Tonnos Secondary on March 31, 2023. Hamilton Police Service
Police say they are seeking five suspects who they say smashed windows and display cases during a March rampage through a Hamilton-area Catholic high school.

Investigators say some $100,000 in damage was sustained inside Bishop Tonnos School near Panabaker Drive and Garner Road West in Ancaster during an incident around 10 p.m. on March 31.

All of the unknown suspects, caught on surveillance video, covered their faces during the occurrence.

Two of the five were seen operating a dark-coloured BMW in the area, believed to be a 5 Series vehicle likely made between 2017 and 2023.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

HamiltonHamilton PoliceVandalismMischiefgarner road westbishop tonnos schooldamage to hamilton high schoolhamilton wentworth district catholic schoolpanabaker driveschool rampageschool vanadalism
