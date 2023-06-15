Tax deadline arrives for self-employed, business owners

The second tax deadline of the year has arrived, this one concerning the self-employed and business owners.
While most individuals were expected to file their taxes before May 1 this year, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) notes June 15 marks the tax deadline for anyone who’s self-employed as well as their spouse or common-law partner.
If you’re confused about whether you qualify for the extra month and a half to file, the exception extends to anyone who ran a business with business expenditures in the 2022 tax year.
Trending Now
Be warned, though — while the filing deadline might be extended, anyone who owed money to the CRA was expected to pay by the earlier May 1 deadline.
More on Money
- Why the U.S. Fed rate hold is good news for the loonie — and the Bank of Canada
- Older Canadians planning to push back retirement due to inflation: survey
- Love it or hate it, an Alberta man is racing to save Tim Hortons’ walnut crunch
- Here’s how Ottawa could tackle food inflation — and when you can expect it to ease
Comments