Money

Tax deadline arrives for self-employed, business owners

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 8:32 am
Click to play video: 'Business cost warning'
Business cost warning
The Vancouver Board of Trade is warning B.C. businesses that they are facing more than $6 billion in increased costs, largely due to new and increased taxes and other government costs, and that burden is making them increasingly uncompetitive on the world stage. Richard Zussman reports – May 24, 2023
The second tax deadline of the year has arrived, this one concerning the self-employed and business owners.

While most individuals were expected to file their taxes before May 1 this year, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) notes June 15 marks the tax deadline for anyone who’s self-employed as well as their spouse or common-law partner.

If you’re confused about whether you qualify for the extra month and a half to file, the exception extends to anyone who ran a business with business expenditures in the 2022 tax year.

Trending Now

Be warned, though — while the filing deadline might be extended, anyone who owed money to the CRA was expected to pay by the earlier May 1 deadline.

CRACanada Revenue AgencyTax Returnstax deadlinetax filingself-employmenttax filing deadlinehow do small business taxes workJune 15 tax filing deadlineself-employment tax deadlinesmall business tax deadlinetax filing rules
