Man in critical condition, police watchdog investigating, after incident in Toronto

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident that occurred early Thursday in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police confirmed that they responded to the Jarvis and Richmond streets area at around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police haven’t provided much information on the incident. Ontario’s civilian police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is investigating.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

A broken window was seen on the fourth floor of a building in the area, with debris and blood-stained pillows on the ground directly below.

Jarvis Street is closed in the area.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

View image in full screen Erica Vella / Global News