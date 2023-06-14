Okanagan music festival and awards celebrate local talent

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to celebrate the musicians who have become the soundtrack of the Okanagan.

CEO and publisher of Gonzo Consulting Services Ltd., Brad Krauza has planned a jam-packed weekend to showcase local talent.

“There’s a rich culture of music in Kelowna and we have only just experienced the tip of the iceberg because actually there’s so much that needs to be uncovered,” said Krauza.

To celebrate the musicians of today and the next generation, Krauza has created a two-day festival at Sunset Ranch Gold and Country Club.

The first is the People’s Choice Music Awards, Friday, June 16.

“We have three bands performing which is Rhindress, Leila Neverland and Dirt Road Opera and 19 awards that night,” said Krauza.

Saturday morning is the Music Industry Golf Tournament Saturday, June 17 that is open to the public, followed by Gonzofest 2023.

“This is the fourth year we have brought a stage in and turned Sunset Ranch into a festival grounds,” said Krauza. “We have four bands playing this year, Jeff Piatelli Trio, we have Instario, we have the 10-piece Yellow Brick Road Experience which is an Elton John tribute which is phenomenal, and we have Canadian classic rockers the Headpins are going to be here this year.”

Not only is the festival a celebration of live music, but it also doubles as a fundraiser to help families who need a little extra help keeping their kids in music lessons as well as support independent music instructors.

“You need to put your hand out and help where you can, that’s what it’s all about,” said Krauza.

Tickets for all three events are still available and Global Okanagan’s Sydney Morton will be master of ceremonies for the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards gala event. For more information visit www.gonzoevents.com