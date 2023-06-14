Menu

Crime

RCMP launch homicide probe after 4 found dead in Prince Rupert home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 6:56 pm
Police said the bodies of four people were found in a home in the 100 block of Silversides Drive in Prince Rupert, B.C., on June 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Police said the bodies of four people were found in a home in the 100 block of Silversides Drive in Prince Rupert, B.C., on June 13, 2023. Google Street View
RCMP in Prince Rupert have launched a homicide investigation after they say four people were found dead in a home in the northwestern B.C. community.

In a media release, police said they were called to the residence in the 100 block of Silversides Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the bodies.

Police said they don’t believe there is any risk to the public or any outstanding suspects.

“We are currently working alongside Major Crimes to conduct a thorough investigation,” spokesperson Const. Brody Hemrich said.

“No names of the individuals will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.

