RCMP launch homicide probe after 4 found dead in Prince Rupert home

RCMP in Prince Rupert have launched a homicide investigation after they say four people were found dead in a home in the northwestern B.C. community.

In a media release, police said they were called to the residence in the 100 block of Silversides Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the bodies.

Police said they don’t believe there is any risk to the public or any outstanding suspects.

“We are currently working alongside Major Crimes to conduct a thorough investigation,” spokesperson Const. Brody Hemrich said.

“No names of the individuals will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.