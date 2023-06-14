Menu

Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 5:35 pm
Peel Regional Police work a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. An Ontario man has been charged after an investigation into the sale and distribution of a potentially lethal substance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Sugarhill Drive and Orangegrove Drive area on Wednesday.

Peel paramedics said a child was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police told Global News the child was riding a scooter at the time of the incident.

More to come…

