Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Sugarhill Drive and Orangegrove Drive area on Wednesday.
Peel paramedics said a child was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police told Global News the child was riding a scooter at the time of the incident.
More to come…
