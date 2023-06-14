Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

See more sharing options

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Sugarhill Drive and Orangegrove Drive area on Wednesday.

Peel paramedics said a child was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police told Global News the child was riding a scooter at the time of the incident.

More to come…