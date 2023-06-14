Menu

Crime

Regina downtown library temporarily closed due to fight involving 2 youth

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 6:01 pm
The Regina Public Library temporarily closed its central location following an altercation between two male teens on June 13, 2023. View image in full screen
The Regina Public Library temporarily closed its central location following an altercation between two male teens on June 13, 2023. Kael Donnelly / Global News
An altercation between two teen males forced the downtown location of Regina’s Public Library (RPL) to temporarily close its doors.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening at the Central Library.  Staff said the incident began with an argument outside the library and moved into the foyer.

“One person sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury,” stated RPL. “No staff or library customers were physically hurt.”

“The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority. We continue to assess and adapt our safety measures at Central,” said RPL CEO and director Jeff Barber.

“We’ve chosen to close the library to the public (Wednesday) to give staff space and time to process their experience, either at home or with mental health professionals on-site. Our thoughts and concerns are with the victim.”

The Regina Police Services (RPS) said a 14-year-old boy approached a 15-year-old and assaulted him with a bladed weapon which caused a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

“Police arrived and attended to the injured male, who was transported to hospital. Police searched the area, locating the suspect at Saskatchewan Drive and Hamilton Street. The male fled from police but was subsequently arrested,” RPS said. “While in handcuffs the male attempted to escape custody and was apprehended a short distance away. The bladed weapon used in this incident was not recovered.”

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon. He made his first court appearance in Provincial Youth Court Wednesday morning.

As this was an isolated incident, all branch locations are open as usual. Central Library will reopen Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceAltercationyouth chargedCentral LibraryRegina Public Library
