Possible tornado produced in thunderstorm in Lethbridge County

A tornado was possibly produced in a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon in the Lethbridge area.

Around 2:30 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists tracked the tornado about 30 kilometres north of Lethbridge, moving northeast at 25 km/h.

Those living in or near Picture Butte and Turin should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from doors and windows, according to Environment Canada.

The community of Enchant is also in the path of the tornado, the agency said.

0:30 Tornado spotted in central Alberta near Stettler

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” said the government agency.

A tornado watch was also issued for much of southern Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

The watch is in effect for the city of Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan, according to Environment Canada.

A “watch” is issued when conditions are favourable for a tornado to develop, and is a less-severe alert than a “warning.”