Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP investigate homicide in Langdon

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 4:16 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Alberta Mounties is investigating a homicide in Langdon, a hamlet in Rocky View County just outside of Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Alberta Mounties is investigating a homicide in Langdon, a hamlet in Rocky View County just outside of Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Mounties is investigating a homicide in Langdon, a hamlet in Rocky View County just outside of Calgary.

Strathmore and Langdon RCMP said they responded to a 911 call of an assault at a residence at around 12:10 p.m. on May 26. Officers said they found an unresponsive woman when they arrived.

Police said Audra Demolitor, 56, a Langdon resident, died from her injuries on June 7. An autopsy was performed the next day by the chief medical examiner’s office.

Scott Demolitor, 31, a Langdon resident, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Global News has confirmed the accused is the victim’s son.

Scott is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore on June 20.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family of murdered Calgary woman hosts event to raise domestic violence awareness'
Family of murdered Calgary woman hosts event to raise domestic violence awareness
RCMPCalgary crimeHomicideAlberta RCMPSecond Degree MurderStrathmoreFamily ViolenceRocky View Countylangdon alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content