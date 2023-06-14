Alberta RCMP investigate homicide in Langdon

Alberta Mounties is investigating a homicide in Langdon, a hamlet in Rocky View County just outside of Calgary.
Strathmore and Langdon RCMP said they responded to a 911 call of an assault at a residence at around 12:10 p.m. on May 26. Officers said they found an unresponsive woman when they arrived.
Police said Audra Demolitor, 56, a Langdon resident, died from her injuries on June 7. An autopsy was performed the next day by the chief medical examiner’s office.
Scott Demolitor, 31, a Langdon resident, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Global News has confirmed the accused is the victim’s son.
Scott is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore on June 20.
