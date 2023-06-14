Massive wildfire complex in B.C.’s north threatens highway to Yukon

Send this page to someone via email

A massive wildfire complex burning in the northern part of B.C. is threatening the highway connecting to the Yukon.

The Donnie Creek Complex, burning southeast of Fort Nelson and north of Fort St. John, has grown to a massive 487,509 hectares in size and remains the second-largest wildfire in B.C. history.

The Plateau fire, which broke out in 2017, northwest of Williams Lake, is still the biggest in the province’s history.

The Donnie Creek complex is about two kilometres from the Alaska Highway, north of Trutch.

If access to the highway is cut off, residents of Fort Nelson could face a 1,700-kilometre detour via highways 37 and 16 if they need to travel south in the province.

The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is still about four kilometres from Tumbler Ridge but the region has received rain, which has helped the growth of both this fire and the Peavine Creek fire.

“The rain has allowed us to work much closer to the fire so we’re still working on the west flank, south of Highway 52, east of Bearhole Lake Road, in and around the wind farm,” said Forrest Tower, a fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, on Tuesday.

All evacuation orders remain in place at this time.

