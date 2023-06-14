Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought after carjacking reported in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 2:30 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 22 at 10:30 p.m., a male victim was driving in the Jane Street and Tretheway Drive area with two friends.

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a carjacking in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify suspects after a carjacking in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said the victim stopped in a parking lot, when six suspects approached the vehicle.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to police, one suspect allegedly shot a firework into the vehicle, causing burns to the victim’s clothes.

Officers said another suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim, demanding his keys.

Police said the suspects then drove off in the victim’s car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSCarjackingToronto Carjackingcarjacking toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content