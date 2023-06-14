Suspects sought after carjacking reported in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 22 at 10:30 p.m., a male victim was driving in the Jane Street and Tretheway Drive area with two friends.

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a carjacking in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said the victim stopped in a parking lot, when six suspects approached the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, one suspect allegedly shot a firework into the vehicle, causing burns to the victim’s clothes.

Officers said another suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim, demanding his keys.

Police said the suspects then drove off in the victim’s car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.