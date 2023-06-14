Mounties investigate serious assault near Kelowna mall

A serious assault at the bus loop located in front of Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall is being investigated by Mounties.
Police can confirm that all individuals involved have been located and there is no concern for public safety.
Kelowna mall shootout suspect identified
The RCMP is requesting that the public stay out of the area. Anyone with information or video can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-33094, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip at crimestoppers.net.
RCMP said there will be no further information released at this time.
