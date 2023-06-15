Menu

Okanagan weather: Cool forecast for Father’s Day

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 2:10 pm
There is a chance of showers on Father's Day Sunday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers on Father's Day on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather
Mostly sunny skies are in the Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday, with temperatures reaching around 27 C late in the day, along with some lingering wildfire smoke.

For Friday, the forecast will feature mostly cloudy skies as the last full workweek of spring ends with an afternoon high of around 26 C.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 14

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region to start the weekend, with Saturday’s daytime high in the mid-20s.

On Sunday, Father’s Day will see clouds return and a chance of showers. It will be a cooler day, as temperatures will struggle to reach the upper teens, so maybe plan something indoors with Dad.

A risk of showers returns for Monday, as daytime highs stay in the upper teens and a chance of some soaking rain mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

