1 person taken to hospital with critical injuries after truck rollover on Hwy 410 in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been taken to hospital after a rollover on Highway 410 in Brampton, officials say.

In a tweet just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, between Queens Street East and Williams Parkway.

Peel paramedics told Global News a tractor-trailer had rolled over.

Ornge air ambulance said one person was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Officers said all lanes were closed in both directions.

COLLISION: #Hwy410 NB between Queens St E and Williams PY in #Brampton: all lanes closed in both directions. #OPP on scene. ^am — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) June 14, 2023