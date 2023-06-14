1 person taken to hospital with critical injuries after truck rollover on Hwy 410 in Brampton

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been taken to hospital after a rollover on Highway 410 in Brampton, officials say.
In a tweet just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, between Queens Street East and Williams Parkway.
Peel paramedics told Global News a tractor-trailer had rolled over.
Ornge air ambulance said one person was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
Officers said all lanes were closed in both directions.
More on Toronto
- Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutional
- Only 1.5 per cent of Proline bettors had Taylor winning RBC Canadian Open
- Spezza reunited with Dubas after being named Penguins assistant general manager
- Over 129K people cast their vote early for the Toronto mayoral byelection, city says
Comments