Traffic

1 person taken to hospital with critical injuries after truck rollover on Hwy 410 in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 11:16 am
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The driver of a tractor-trailer has been taken to hospital after a rollover on Highway 410 in Brampton, officials say.

In a tweet just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, between Queens Street East and Williams Parkway.

Peel paramedics told Global News a tractor-trailer had rolled over.

Ornge air ambulance said one person was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Officers said all lanes were closed in both directions.

