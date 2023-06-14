Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspect in Maples-area stabbing of 14-year-old victim

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 11:39 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing incident that put a 14-year-old boy in hospital earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of Marbury Road and Jefferson Avenue on the evening of June 4, where they found the teenage victim, who was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said the teen had “significant” injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon, and would need surgery as a result.

After an investigation, police determined that the incident began with an argument between two groups of young people on a Winnipeg Transit bus, that began in the St. James neighbourhood and escalated into physical violence after both groups got off the bus in the Maples area.

The major crimes unit is looking for help identifying a suspect in the incident, and anyone with information or video footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg TransitWinnipeg stabbingyouth violenceTeen Stabbed.Bus Incidentyouths fighting
