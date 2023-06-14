Why Poilievre wants Mendicino to resign over latest Bernardo transfer reports

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s resignation amid reports his office knew for months that Paul Bernardo was being transferred to a medium-security prison.

CBC News was first to report Wednesday that Mendicino’s office knew since March the notorious rapist and serial killer was being transferred, yet did not inform the minister until the transfer occurred. News of the transfer made headlines on June 2.

The report cited the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) as saying it first alerted Mendicino’s office on March 2 to inform officials that Bernardo would be transferred from Millhaven Institution, a maximum-security penitentiary near Kingston, Ont.

CSC said it sent a second email on May 25 to Mendicino’s office saying Bernardo would be transferred four days later, CBC News reported. The minister’s office told the outlet it did not tell Mendicino about Bernardo’s transfer until May 30 – the day after the transfer happened.

Global News has reached out to the CSC and the minister’s office for comment.

Poilievre claimed Wednesday that Mendicino has “lied” to Canadians too many times.

“These are too many lies,” he said. “It’s one lie too many. It is time for Marco Mendicino to resign.”

Mendicino told reporters on Tuesday afternoon: “I personally found out the week that the decision was rendered.”

“It’s important as well to underscore that these decisions are not typically public because of security concerns, because of privacy concerns that are well established in the law,” he said.

“But once the decision to transfer Paul Bernardo did become public, I obviously took the opportunity to express very clearly to the (CSC) commissioner the concerns of Canadians, in regards to the transfer, of that decision.”

Bernardo, 58, has been serving a life sentence for the kidnappings, tortures and murders of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He and his then-wife Karla Homolka also killed her younger sister, Tammy Homolka.

News of the transfer caused an uproar.

Tim Danson, a lawyer for the victims’ families, said it was unacceptable that the prison service refused to answer questions about the reason for Bernardo’s move or details of his custody conditions, citing his privacy rights.

Mendicino said on June 5 the CSC would review the transfer. That review should be completed “within a few weeks,” the CSC told Global News on Tuesday.

A government official previously told Global News the CSC provided Mendicino with a heads-up of the transfer, but the decision was independent and since transfers are not typically public information, they were not in a position to comment before June 2.

Trudeau said Mendicino would have more to say Wednesday and that he has been reaching out to the CSC not only with questions on how the transfer happened, but what the government can share with Canadians about it and to make sure “the system is working properly as we move forward.”