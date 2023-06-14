Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame announces 11 inductees for 2023 class

A former city mayor and a two-time Grammy Award winner will be among the 11 inductees for the Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame in September.

On Wednesday, the 2023 inductees were announced by the organization, which recognizes and honours community citizens and individuals in the arts and humanities.

Each inductee gets a stone marker placed on the Pathway of Fame at Del Crary Park in Peterborough, continuing a tradition that began in 1998. The organization was formed in 1997.

The induction ceremony is Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m., at Showplace Performance Centre in downtown Peterborough. The ceremony is free and open to the public as well as families, friends and supporters of the inductees.

This year’s inductees (in alphabetical order) include:

Community Builder: John Ambrose (Jack) Doris.

First elected to Peterborough city council in 1967, Doris represented the Monaghan Ward for 39 years and served another six years as mayor before stepping back from politics in 2014. He died in March 2023 at age 92.

“His legacy is secure as someone who always had your back, and treated all with equal kindness, and compassion,” the organization stated.

View image in full screen Former Peterborough mayor and longtime city councillor Jack Doris. CHEX News file

Cultural/Community betterment: Courtney Druce

Druce, who battled with cancer until her death in April 2016 at age 27, was an advocate of inspiring and providing hope for others fighting their own battles with cancer. She raised funds and awareness for the important work of the Canadian Cancer Society and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Courtney Druce. Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame

Cultural/community betterment: Sean Eyre

Eyre was known as “Sunshine Sean” during his radio broadcasting and is also a co-founder of Rocklands Entertainment and is known for his relentless promotion of local artists. He is a former city alderman and is one of the founders of the Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame.

Sean Eyre.

Barb Bell Humanity Award Recipient: Charlie Gregory

The hall says Gregory’s extensive photo essays of the homeless not only provide a view into the “harsh realities” of the unhoused, but also reveal the “humanity of those who exist on the fringe.”

A self-described “watcher of folks who live on the edges of society,” Gregory has made it his mission to both document and offer support for the marginalized. As part of his advocacy, the proprietor of “Lumpy Bikes” donates refurbished bicycles to those in need. His only ask: “That I take your picture.”

Charlie Gregory. Pathway of Fame

Cultural/Community betterment: Stephanie and John MacDonald

The Pathway of Fame says the Peterborough couple’s “compelling, and vast contributions” to the betterment and wellbeing of their community run the gamut, with “the list of organizations having benefitted from their involvement, drive and passion as long, as it is impressive.

“All while serving as selfless and dedicated lifelong educators who each rose to the position of school principal,” the organization stated. John died in 2022 at the age of 83.

View image in full screen John and Stephanie MacDonald. Pathway of Fame

Samaritan: David McNab

The retired Peterborough County OPP constable has played a key role in helping Syrian refugees settle into the Peterborough area, “displaying the same selfless compassion for others” that fuelled his long involvement with Cops For Cancer and other local organizations and initiatives.

David McNabb. Pathway of Fame

Media: Mike Melnik

Melnik was the longtime morning host for KRUZ AM and FM before retiring from the airwaves in 2021. However, he continues to share his welcoming and distinctive voice for many events, causes and organizations including the annual Peterborough Easter Seals Telethon.

Mike Melnik. Pathway of Fame

Dramatic Arts: Cathy Rowland

The Pathway describes Rowland as a “staunch champion” of the Peterborough arts scene, in particular for youth involment and creative works. She founded the Integrated Arts Program at the former Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (PCVS) and served as the lead writer of the Ontario Applied Design and Arts curriculum. She has also been involved in writing, producing and directing many theatrical productions.

Cathy Rowland. Pathway of Fame

Media: Jeannie Taylor

She is the founder, CEO and publisher of KawarthaNow.com, which was founded in 1996 and is a website highlighting current events and community information.

“Taylor was first out of the gate locally in terms of recognizing, and acting upon the emergence of the Internet as a media communications platform, having since leveraged her experience and influence to mentor other women in business,” the Pathway stated.

Jeannie Taylor. Pathway of Fame

Entertainment: Greg Wells

Wells is a two-time Grammy Award winner — best compilation soundtrack for visual media in 2019 with “The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2023 with Michael Bublé’s “Higher.”

“He is one of the most sought-after record producers in the world, Los Angeles-based Greg Wells has never forgotten his Peterborough roots,” the Pathway stated.

The organization noted Wells continues to honour and celebrate Peterborough’s rich musical heritage by “devoting his time and considerable skills to the furtherance of homegrown talent.”

Greg Wells. Pathway of Fame

Individuals for the Pathway of Fame are chosen from a list of nominations from the community by an anonymous committee comprised of community citizens having no current association whatsoever with, or connection to, The Pathway of Fame.

“Our nominations chair is tasked with appointing a new selection committee each year, the members of which are never revealed to The Pathway of Fame. Their identities remain confidential,” the Pathway stated.