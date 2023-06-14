ANALYSIS: Stars asking to leave doesn’t reflect on Winnipeg as an NHL city

The city of Winnipeg seems to have taken a few body blows over the last week or so. While it’s nothing the city can’t handle, it is certainly a solid one-two combination that’s backed its hockey team up to the ropes.

Over the last many decades, Winnipeg having to defend itself has been a common posture in the National Hockey League, where the city has always been an easy target in comparison to others.

But these latest two shots — a left-right flurry last week in which both centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck informed the Winnipeg Jets they are looking to move on — were gut punches for sure that have winded the city and the team … for the moment.

After all, players wanting out isn’t exclusive to Winnipeg or the Jets. It was only last summer that Calgary and the Flames watched two American stars depart in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, while Edmonton and the Oilers are only insulated by the fact that Connor McDavid plays there. If he didn’t, it’s not a destination either.

This so-called “Winnipeg problem” is much broader. In fact, it’s a Canada issue. Simply put, the United States is where most players — Canadian, American or European — just want to play.

Overall, the weather is better, the tax system much more forgiving … and, frankly, playing south of the border rather than in Canada can be more anonymous, with less scrutiny. For some players, that reduced accountability is more desirable.

So, yes, with Dubois and Hellebuyck wanting to move on from Winnipeg, it’s definitely a haymaker to the chin of the city and the team, and the responsibilities for it shared, but it’s not exclusive.

Sure, Winnipeg isn’t Tampa or Los Angeles when it comes to the NHL’s most marketable cities in which to reside and play, but don’t let a few individual desires reflect on this town as an NHL city — a place where many of the current Jets roster immensely enjoy plying their trade.

Because while the city and the Jets might have taken a couple of hard shots last week that sent them to the ropes, don’t think for a minute either are out of the fight.