York police officer seriously injured in crash between cruiser and Canada Post truck

A York Regional Police officer has serious injuries after a crash involving a cruiser and a Canada Post truck early Wednesday.

The crash happened in the area of Steeles and Woodbine avenues, on the border of Toronto and Markham, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“A York Regional Police officer was conducting a traffic stop. Upon completion of that traffic stop, the cruiser he was sitting in was struck from behind by a large truck,” York police Insp. Stu Garner said.

“As a result of that collision, the officer was rushed to a local trauma centre where he is currently undergoing testing and treatment. I can’t speak to the condition of the officer, all I can say is that it is serious injuries and that we have called in the Toronto police Traffic Services to conduct the investigation as to what transpired.”

York police previously said the officer’s rank is sergeant.

There were conflicting reports as to whether the officer’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

Toronto police said the officer was parked at the time of the crash and the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Garner said the Canada Post driver was speaking with Toronto police investigators.

Garner was asked if the Canada Post driver was treated for any medical episode or injuries.

“I can say that he was assessed by paramedics. Other than that, I can’t speak to anything else,” he said, also confirming that the driver wasn’t taken to hospital.

There was one occupant in each of the vehicles involved, Garner said.

Canada Post confirmed to Global News that one of its vehicles was involved in a collision, but wouldn’t comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

“You never know, like a normal traffic stop can turn into this. It’s hard to see and obviously, all our thoughts are with the officer at this time,” he said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Toronto police.

Road closures are in place and were expected to continue into rush hour Wednesday morning.

