Crime

Newly-installed public art in Penticton, B.C. targeted in act of ‘mindless vandalism’

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 8:38 pm
Public art sculptures vandalized and stolen in Penticton
WATCH: Two newly installed public art pieces in Penticton were hit by vandals earlier this week. One of the sculptures was ripped off of its pedestal and stolen overnight. Taya Fast reports.
Two newly-installed public art pieces along Penticton, B.C.’s Lakeshore Drive were hit by vandals earlier this week.

Wish to Fly by Coquitlam artist Serge Mozhnesky was stolen in the early hours of June 12, and the GIGASPIDER by Ron Simmons was damaged.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that this has happened. We invest a lot of money into the arts — different sculptures have been a feature of Penticton for a long time and it’s our ongoing commitment to not only the community but the beautification of Lakeshore Drive,” said Penticton’s Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We’re disappointed but the vandals are not going to win. We’re going to deal with this, we’re going to see if they can be repaired or not if they can be replaced. We’re committed to ensuring that the vandals don’t win.”

Brand new rainbow crosswalk vandalized

City officials say Wish to Fly has since been recovered, but RCMP could not confirm the recovery.

For the past seven years, the Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition has been displayed along Lakeshore Drive. Every couple of years, the city leases creations from artists to provide a showcase for them.

“These creations belong to the artists, with the City of Penticton leasing them for one year to provide a showcase for them and provide residents and visitors with a different visual element,” said City of Penticton Community Services general manager Anthony Haddad in a press release.

“Mindless vandalism steals from the artists and all those who enjoy the art. It’s frustrating someone felt the need to do this, but the program will continue to provide a stage for public art.”

In the meantime, anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Penticton RCMP.

“A this point the investigation is ongoing,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

“We’re going to be reaching out to anybody in the immediate area who may have seen or heard anybody suspicious, making any loud noises to extract this piece of very heavy artwork.

“Contact us to let us know.”

Vandalism spree in Kelowna’s Pandosy Village area involves some 30 businesses
