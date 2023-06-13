Knox Mountain Downhill returns for second year

Send this page to someone via email

Longboarders throughout the region, and beyond, will once again be gathering in the Central Okanagan this weekend.

The second annual Knox Mountain Downhill runs June 17-18, with organizers noting that more than 60 riders took part in last year’s event.

However, in order for the event to proceed, Knox Mountain Park will undergo road closures and parking restrictions.

1:11 Longboarding in Kelowna, B.C.

According to the City of Kelowna, the lower 1.5 km of Knox Mountain Drive (from the base to the first lookout) will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday morning, starting at 7 a.m., and will remain closed throughout the weekend.

Parking will also be restricted in the lot at the first lookout area on Knox Mountain Drive throughout the event. However, the main parking lot at the foot of Knox Mountain will remain open to the public.

“During this time, pedestrians are permitted to enter the area to watch the event from designated spectator areas,” said the city.

“Hikers are also permitted to access area trails, including the Apex Trail, when the downhill course is not in use by participants or shuttle vehicles. Event volunteers will be stationed on-site to ensure safe passage of pedestrians and hikers throughout the event area.”

More information about the event can be found online at Knox Mountain Downhill.