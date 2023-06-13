Calgary ‘Romeo’ accused of trying $11k merch scam on local tattoo shop

Send this page to someone via email

A man previously charged with fraud stemming from phony tech scams and romance scams has been charged with scamming another Calgary business.

Between Jan. 14 and March 4, the accused man visited a local tattoo business on five different days to have work done on his tattoos.

Police said he told the owner he owned a company called Brand Culture YYC and could provide merchandise for the tattoo shop to sell.

According to a police news release, the business agreed to purchase nearly $11,000 in merchandise, merch that was never delivered. The owner then reported the incident to police.

Investigators gathered evidence of the sale agreement and transaction.

On Monday, Bryan Christopher Syryda, 37, was arrested at his resident in the 7100 block of Fountain Road S.E. and was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and two counts of breaching a court order.

Syryda is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Syryda was previously convicted of charges from defrauding individuals of selling tech in Alberta and B.C. he said he had access to but didn’t deliver on. He also scammed women during “extravagant outings” in which he would offer the same bogus tech deal to women, wooing them using money police believe was obtained through the earlier scams.

His December 2022 conviction resulted in a conditional sentence and house arrest.

On Tuesday, CPS said they determined Syryda violated the conditions of house arrest by defrauding the local business and investigators learned he registered a business “to legitimize his activity” posing as a corporate merchandise supplier.