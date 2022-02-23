Calgary Romeo racks up almost $25K from victims in bogus tech scams

A silver-tongued Calgary man is facing a number of charges after it’s alleged he swindled more than $25,000 from dozens of victims.

Police said the man, 36-year-old Bryan Christopher Syryda was reported to CPS back in 2020 after several people at that time alleged to have given him money in return for discounted tech items such as televisions.

The victims were told by Syryda he worked for well-known tech companies and had access to electronics at discounted and group rates. At that time, several charges were laid by police.

By August 2021, CPS started to receive additional complaints against the man — this time from several people in British Columbia. Victims there fell for the same scam by Syryda where it’s alleged he offered high-end electronics in exchange for cash, and then the items were never delivered.

Story continues below advertisement

As investigators delved into the allegations, they became aware of several local Calgary women who met the Syryda by online dating sites such as Bumble and Plenty of Fish. In a news release, police said the man treated the woman to “extravagant outings” and would offer the same bogus tech deals to the women along with their friends.

Police said they believe the money Syryda used to “woo the women” on the dates was obtained through earlier scams and was then intended to groom the victims into trusting the man and giving him their money.

As before, no items were ever delivered to those who paid anywhere from a few hundred dollars, while others were duped out of thousands.

3:52 Warning issued about romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day Warning issued about romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day – Feb 13, 2022

In many of the cases, victims convinced their family members and friends to take advantage of the bogus electronics deal. CPS said victims have been located in Langley, Surrey, Delta, Cochrane and Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Syryda is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 with additional charges pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 29, 2022.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a fraud is asked to call the police at 403-266-1234.