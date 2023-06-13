1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Springhurst and Spencer avenues at around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Offices are now searching for a man standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, short and short black hair.

He was seen wearing a black shirt, a black ball cap with white mesh in the back and glasses.

