1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Springhurst and Spencer avenues at around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Offices are now searching for a man standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, short and short black hair.
He was seen wearing a black shirt, a black ball cap with white mesh in the back and glasses.
