Crime

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 5:27 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Springhurst and Spencer avenues at around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Offices are now searching for a man standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, short and short black hair.

He was seen wearing a black shirt, a black ball cap with white mesh in the back and glasses.

