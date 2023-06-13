Menu

Canada

Missing Portage la Prairie, Man. individual not seen since April: RCMP

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 4:50 pm
Richard Tammie. View image in full screen
Richard Tammie. RCMP HANDOUT
RCMP in Manitoba are looking for a missing Portage la Prairie man who hasn’t been seen over a month.

Richard Brian Tammie, 55, was last seen at his home in Portage on April 27. Mounties say they received a report of his disappearance on June 1.

Tammie is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 265 lbs., with brown and white hair and hazel eyes.

The missing man has ties to Thornhill, B.C., and Moncton, N.B.

Officers are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

