Toronto high school in lockdown after a person with a knife reportedly seen: police

Police are investigating after a person with a knife was reportedly seen at a high school in Toronto.
Toronto police said officers were called to Kipling Collegiate Institute in the Martin Grove Road and The Westway area at around 2:42 p.m., on Tuesday.
Officers said the person was seen inside the school and said the school was placed into a lockdown.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
More coming…
More on Crime
- Linked violent incidents in English city leave 3 dead, 3 others injured: police
- AI flags photo of gun, resulting in Paris Interpol investigation and Toronto man’s arrest
- Accused in fatal Laval daycare bus crash sees case postponed to late August
- Nova Scotia man charged with abduction of baby in connection with Quebec Amber Alert
Comments