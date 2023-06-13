Menu

Crime

Toronto high school in lockdown after a person with a knife reportedly seen: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 3:23 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Police are investigating after a person with a knife was reportedly seen at a high school in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers were called to Kipling Collegiate Institute in the Martin Grove Road and The Westway area at around 2:42 p.m., on Tuesday.

Officers said the person was seen inside the school and said the school was placed into a lockdown.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

More coming…

