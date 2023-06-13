Raptors’ VanVleet to become free agent

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is set to become a free agent this summer.

General manager Bobby Webster confirmed Tuesday that the 29-year-old declined his US$22.8 million player option for next season. ESPN first reported the news Monday.

The option year was slated to be the last of a four-year, $85 million contract he signed in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

VanVleet has spent his entire seven-year career with the Raptors after going undrafted in 2016.

He was a key contributor on the 2018-19 championship team and was named an all-star in 2021-22, finishing the year averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game.

Last season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points and a career-best 7.2 assists across 69 regular-season games. Toronto finished with a 41-41 record and missed the post-season after a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.