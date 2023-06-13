SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors’ VanVleet to become free agent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 2:11 pm
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is set to become a free agent this summer.

General manager Bobby Webster confirmed Tuesday that the 29-year-old declined his US$22.8 million player option for next season. ESPN first reported the news Monday.

The option year was slated to be the last of a four-year, $85 million contract he signed in 2020.

VanVleet has spent his entire seven-year career with the Raptors after going undrafted in 2016.

He was a key contributor on the 2018-19 championship team and was named an all-star in 2021-22, finishing the year averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game.

Last season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points and a career-best 7.2 assists across 69 regular-season games. Toronto finished with a 41-41 record and missed the post-season after a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

