Sports

KidSport makes first First Nation chapter on James Smith Cree Nation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 1:45 pm
James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is the first First Nation in Canada to get a local KidSport chapter.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Dinah Marion on behalf of the First Nation.

“KidSport will give more opportunities for our youth and will help them to overcome obstacles through sport,” Marion said.

“Having my children participate with the help of KidSport, they were able to play organized sports. By having a chapter in our community, it allows me to help youth and parents to learn about the financial support available for sports.”

This partnership aims to help reduce the barriers to entry into sports, with proceeds from events and fundraisers going toward families who are facing financial obstacles and allowing their kids to continue playing sports.

Around 150 students were at Tuesday’s announcement and got to hear from Brett Lachance, a shot putter with the USask Huskies Track team, about the benefits sports have had on his life.

“Sport is more than just playing. It’s development on the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual level that will impact you for a lifetime,” Lachance said.

More to come.

