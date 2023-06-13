Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Accused in fatal Laval daycare bus crash sees case postponed to late August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 11:37 am
Pierre Ny St- Amand, a 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Pierre Ny St- Amand, a 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The court case of a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare has been postponed to late August.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a city bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

The 51-year-old St-Amand is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond says the case was put off to allow the disclosure of evidence to continue, adding that the case would return to court on Aug. 22.

St-Amand was judged fit to stand trial in February following a psychiatric evaluation.

A separate evaluation that assessed whether the accused should be held criminally responsible for his alleged crimes was sealed from the public by a judge in April.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial'
Laval bus driver charged in fatal daycare crash found fit to stand trial
LavalLaval Daycare Bus CrashDaycare bus crashQuebec Daycare Bus CrashPierre Ny St-AmandPierre Ny St-Amand chargesDaycare bus crash deathsLaval daycare bus crash deaths
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content