Accused in fatal Laval daycare bus crash sees case postponed to late August

The court case of a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare has been postponed to late August.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a city bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

The 51-year-old St-Amand is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond says the case was put off to allow the disclosure of evidence to continue, adding that the case would return to court on Aug. 22.

St-Amand was judged fit to stand trial in February following a psychiatric evaluation.

A separate evaluation that assessed whether the accused should be held criminally responsible for his alleged crimes was sealed from the public by a judge in April.

